Moldova: mayor, city officials detained in corruption case

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Anti-corruption prosecutors in Moldova have detained the mayor of Chisinau and three other city officials on suspicion of influence peddling and overstepping their authority.

Prosecutors detained Mayor Dorin Chirtoaca, two advisers and a secretary in the city administration Thursday evening. Supporters gathered at the city hall and some tried to prevent the mayor's detention.

Chirtoaca and the officials were taken to the National Anti-Corruption Center. They have not been charged and no other details were immediately available.

The 38-year-old Chirtoaca has been mayor of Moldova's capital since 2007 and supports the small country's reunification with neighboring Romania. He is also the deputy chairman of the Liberal Party and has recently taken a stand against government plans to modify the electoral system.