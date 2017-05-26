School settles lawsuit tied to misconduct by ex-MLB player

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A school district in western Michigan has settled a lawsuit with four young women who say they were inappropriately touched by a former Major League Baseball player who worked at Lakewood High School.

Details of the settlement haven't been released. A federal judge signed an order Thursday dismissing the Lakewood district from the case. Chad Curtis remains in the lawsuit.

The women say they were inappropriately touched by Curtis when they were students at Lakewood High in Barry County. Curtis was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 2013. He could be released from prison in three years.

Attorney Monica Beck has been in settlement talks with Curtis.

The 48-year-old Curtis played for six teams, including the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees. He won two World Series rings.