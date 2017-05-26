Best Buy and Alphabet climb while Brown-Forman falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Brown-Forman Corp., down $2.74 to $51.60

The maker of Jack Daniels said it is not for sale and intends to remain family-controlled.

PVH Corp., up $4.94 to $106.98

The company behind the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands raised its annual forecasts after a solid quarterly report.

Best Buy Co., up $10.83 to $61.25

The electronics retailer issued a strong first-quarter report, including better sales of mobile devices and gaming products.

Alphabet Inc., up $14.25 to $991.86

Big-name technology companies made some of the largest gains Thursday as stocks rose for the sixth day.

Hormel Foods Inc., down $2.27 to $33.13

The food conglomerate said its turkey business continued to struggle in its fiscal second quarter.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $4.23 to $50.30

The jewelry company's profit and sales fell far short of analyst expectations.

Transocean Ltd., down 79 cents to $9.65

Oil-producing nations extended the production cut they implemented last year, but energy companies and oil prices fell.

Rayonier Advance Materials Inc., up $1.51 to $14.76

The forest products company agreed to buy Tembec of Canada.