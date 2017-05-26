BC-SOC--German Standings

|German Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Bayern Munich
|34 25
|7
|2
|89
|22
|82
|RB Leipzig
|34 20
|7
|7
|66
|39
|67
|Borussia Dortmund
|34 18 10
|6
|72
|40
|64
|Hoffenheim
|34 16 14
|4
|64
|37
|62
|FC Koln
|34 12 13
|9
|51
|42
|49
|Hertha BSC
|34 15
|4 15
|43
|47
|49
|SC Freiburg
|34 14
|6 14
|42
|60
|48
|Werder Bremen
|34 13
|6 15
|61
|64
|45
|Borussia Moenchengladbach
|34 12
|9 13
|45
|49
|45
|Schalke
|34 11 10 13
|45
|40
|43
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|34 11
|9 14
|36
|43
|42
|Bayer Leverkusen
|34 11
|8 15
|53
|55
|41
|Augsburg
|34
|9 11 14
|35
|51
|38
|Hamburger SV
|34 10
|8 16
|33
|61
|38
|Mainz
|34 10
|7 17
|44
|55
|37
|Wolfsburg
|34 10
|7 17
|34
|52
|37
|Ingolstadt
|34
|8
|8 18
|36
|57
|32
|Darmstadt
|34
|7
|4 23
|28
|63
|25