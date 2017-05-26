UK Labour chief says he'll end 'war on terror' if he governs

LONDON (AP) — British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says his Labour Party will change U.K. foreign policy and abandon the "war on terror," if it wins next month's election.

Corbyn plans to say Friday that military interventions since 2001 have not only failed to stop the threat of violent attacks, but may have worsened it.

He says intelligence and security experts "have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries and terrorism here at home."

The Labour Party released advance extracts from Corbyn's speech, in which he promises to "change what we do abroad."

The speech will inflame a fierce debate about whether British military involvement in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya helped fuel extremist violence.

Britain's parliamentary election campaign, suspended after Monday's Manchester bombing, is resuming Friday.