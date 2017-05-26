At least 10 killed in police-settler clash in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Authorities say at least 10 civilians have been killed in a clash with police in Brazil's northern jungle state of Para.

The Para Public Safety Department says nine men and a woman died in shooting that started when settlers trying to stake a claim to land started firing at police who had come arrest suspects in a murder. It occurred at the Santa Lucia ranch, about 560 miles (900 kilometers) from the state capital of Belem.

The Pastoral Land Commission of the Catholic Church says the shooting started when police entered to evict the settlers.

Disputes over land frequently turn violent in Brazil. The commission says that 61 people were killed in violence stemming from such fights last year.