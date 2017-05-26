Garcia bounces back to reach Strasbourg semifinals

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Defending champion Caroline Garcia of France survived an early scare to beat Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets on Thursday and reach the semifinals of the Strasbourg International.

The fifth-seeded Garcia fought back from a double-break down at 5-1 and saved six set points on her way to a 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory.

Garcia will next face Daria Gavrilova after she beat fellow Australian Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).

The other semifinal sees another Australian, Samantha Stosur, take on Shuai Peng of China.

Stosur beat Carla Suarez-Navarro of Spain 7-6 (5), 6-4, while Peng defeated Shelby Rogers of the United States 6-0, 6-4.