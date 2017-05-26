NYC boy arrested on attempted murder charges in 4 stabbings

NEW YORK (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following an afterschool fight near New York City's Theater District that left four boys with stab wounds.

The New York Police Department said Thursday that Juan Gomez, of Manhattan, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault and weapon possession.

The stabbing Wednesday afternoon happened around the corner from the new Broadway production of "Groundhog Day" as well as the revival of "Cats."

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce has said the fight broke out between two teenage boys who were suspended last week. Boyce says Wednesday was their first day back at school, and they met outside to fight after dismissal.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on Gomez's behalf.