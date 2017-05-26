Raonic and Tsonga reach Lyon semifinals

LYON, France (AP) — Top-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada eased into the semifinals of the Lyon Open with a straight sets victory over Portuguese qualifier Gastao Elias on Thursday.

Elias had defeated Juan Martin del Potro the previous day, but Raonic was never in difficulty as he won 6-4, 6-3. He will next play third-seeded Tomas Berdych after the Czech player beat No. 5 Gilles Simon 6-4, 6-0.

French second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga remained on course for a third ATP World Tour title of the season with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Tsonga will face Nikoloz Basilashvili after the Georgian beat Argentine qualifier Nicolas Kicker 6-3, 6-1.

Lyon has been added to the calendar as a replacement for the Nice Open, a traditional warmup for the French Open, which starts on Sunday in Paris.