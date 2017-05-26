Judge orders ex-Barcelona president to be held without bail

MADRID (AP) — A judge has ordered former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell to be held without bail as Spanish authorities continue to investigate his alleged involvement in a money-laundering scheme related to the television rights of Brazil's national team.

The judge made the ruling after questioning Rosell for nearly two hours on Thursday.

The former Nike executive was detained at his home on Tuesday as part of "Operation Rimet," which is looking into the alleged illegal payments received by Rosell and other people involved in promoting Brazil's games, including former Brazilian confederation president Ricardo Teixeira.

Authorities said nearly 15 million euros ($16.8 million) could have been laundered through tax havens.

The judge said Rosell could not be released because he is a flight risk and could potentially destroy evidence in the case.