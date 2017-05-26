After Manchester attack, Aerosmith still on European tour

LONDON (AP) — Aerosmith's Joe Perry says the band's European dates will not be canceled in the wake of Monday's deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Perry says that the band "doesn't want to live like that" and "the fans don't want to live like that."

Aerosmith will play Munich on Friday on its Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour. Steven Tyler said the attack that left 22 dead hit him as a father and a musician.

Others have decided to cancel events. The London premieres of "The Mummy" and "Wonder Woman" were canceled, while Blondie and Take That canceled shows in the immediate aftermath of the bombing. Netflix also scrapped a few screenings.

Several European dates on Grande's tour are postponed. It resumes on June 7 in Paris.