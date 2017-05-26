2 smugglers who escaped US prison captured in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. prosecutors say that authorities in Mexico City have captured two convicted cigarette smugglers who escaped a U.S. penitentiary in Virginia this month.

The Department of Justice identifies the two as 35-year-old Salah Mohamed and 37-year-old Kamal Qazah of Columbia, South Carolina.

The department said Thursday that "U.S. Marshals worked closely with Mexican law enforcement authorities to locate and apprehend" the pair.

The department said Mexico is expected to return the pair. Both men were convicted for their roles in cigarette smuggling rings in North and South Carolina.

Qazah was sentenced to 18 years. Mohamed also faces 20 years in prison for cocaine and heroin possession with intent to distribute.