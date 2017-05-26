Giro d'Italia Results

ORTISEI, Italy (AP) — Thursday's results from the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia, 137-kilometer (85-mile) leg from Moeana to Ortisei:

1. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing Team, 3:54:04.

2. Mikel Landa, Spain, Team Sky, same time.

3. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, :08 behind.

4. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

5. Jan Hirt, Czech Republic, CCC Sprandi Polkowice, :11.

6. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, :24.

7. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Team LottoNl-Jumbo, :34.

8. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

9. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, 1:06.

10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar Team, same time.

Overall Standings (After 18 stages)

1. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 80:00:48.

2. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, :31.

3. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 1:12.

4. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, 1:36.

5. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, 1:58.

6. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, 2:07.

7. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 3:17.

8. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Lotto NL-Jumbo, 5:48.

9. Adam Yates, Britain, Orica-Scott, 7:06.

10. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 7:34.

Also

21. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 39:45.