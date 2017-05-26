BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Friday, May 26

TODAY

The Commerce Department reports U.S. economic growth for the first quarter. Baker Hughes issues its weekly tally of oil and gas rigs. The University of Michigan releases its monthly consumer sentiment index.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman plunged after it said it intends to remain family-controlled, reversing gains driven by recent reports that it could be a takeover target.

CENTERPIECE

From cubicles to cars

Some investors are asking what Jim Hackett, an executive who spent most of his career selling office furniture, brings to the table as Ford Motor's new CEO.

STORY STOCKS

Brown-Forman (BF.B)

PVH (PVH)

Best Buy (BBY)

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Hormel Foods (HRL)

Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Transocean (RIG)

Rayonier Advance Materials (RYAM)

FUND FOCUS

Meridian Growth Legacy (MERDX)

This fund's "sensible approach and proven skippers," along with declining fees, earns it an upgrade to "Silver," Morningstar says.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.