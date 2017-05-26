BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US

For the week ending Saturday, May 27, 2017.

MONEY MATTERS-CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CARS

Certified pre-owned vehicles may cost more, but they can give used car buyers some peace of mind in the often murky market.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

President Donald Trump's first budget called politically unrealistic; Ford names new chief executive; Bosses at largest U.S. companies get biggest raise in three years.

QUICK FIX

Helping young adults overcome their fear of credit cards and build the credit history they'll need later on to finance a car or get a mortgage.

WIRELESS & CASHLESS

Google is joining Pinterest in testing ways to use your phone's camera, rather than its keyboard, to search for information online.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

Before a teen or young adult starts working at the family business, Mom or Dad needs to let their child know what to expect.

CENTERPIECE

Cash-strapped Greece is back in recession, a setback for a country that's spent the past seven years trying to pick itself up.

MARKET PULSE

Serena Williams serves up new challenge in Silicon Valley; Fraud charges filed against executive at "Soup Nazi"-linked company; Transformers, My Little Pony fans to gather for Hasbro's first "Hascon."

OF MUTUAL INTEREST-EMERGING MARKETS FUNDS

David Semple, portfolio manager for VanEck Emerging Markets Fund, talks to The Associated Press about prospects for the booming market in emerging market funds.

INSIDER Q&A-FORD

Jim Hackett, Ford's new CEO, and company chairman Bill Ford talk to The Associated Press about the carmaker's plans to transform itself under new leadership and fix recent quality problems.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

