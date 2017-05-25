Gun instructor who accidentally shot man pleads no contest

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area firearms instructor who accidentally shot a man during a class has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor.

Police say Michael Hearn fired his gun at a door, striking a man in the legs in another room in April. Hearn was teaching a class for people who were seeking concealed pistol licenses.

He appeared in a Livonia court Thursday. MLive.com (http://bit.ly/2qTdOBf ) says his sentencing was delayed so the 39-year-old victim can attend.

The 44-year-old Hearn declined to comment outside court.

His lawyer, Jim Makowski, says it was an "unfortunate accident" with no intent for harm. He says the man who was shot is "recovering nicely."

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com