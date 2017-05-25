Attorneys: Salvadoran Colonel's health declining in new jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Defense attorneys say medical care for a former Salvadoran colonel accused of helping to plot five killings is declining since his transfer to a new facility to await a final decision on his extradition.

A lawyer for Inocente Orlando Montano Morales says in a filing that routine blood sugar checks were missed and he has had a fever and other symptoms indicating that he could have a new infection.

Judge Terrence Boyle had tried to send Montano to a federal prison hospital because of concerns about his health, but the transfer wasn't possible. Instead, he was sent from a North Carolina lockup to a Virginia jail.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it was following procedures for reviewing Montano's complaints but couldn't provide details.