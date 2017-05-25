Uruguay's Suarez to miss friendlies due to injury

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Striker Luis Suarez will miss Uruguay's friendlies against Ireland and Italy because of a right leg muscle injury.

The Uruguay Football Association says on Thursday that Suarez was injured in training and will be out of action for 15 days.

Suzrez's club, Barcelona, confirmed the injury in a statement.

Uruguay will play Ireland on June 4 in Dublin and Italy three days later in Nice, France.

Suarez scored 37 times for Barcelona this season. He was already ruled out for the Copa del Rey final on Saturday against Alaves because of a suspension.