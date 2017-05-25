London premiere for 'The Mummy' scrapped after attack

LONDON (AP) — Universal Pictures has scrapped plans for the London premiere of Tom Cruise's "The Mummy," the latest big, glitzy event canceled following the terror attack in England.

In a statement, the studio says it was "devastated" by Monday attack's at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester: "Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere."

That move comes a day after Warner Bros. scrapped its London premiere of "Wonder Woman" on May 31. Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright had been scheduled to walk a red carpet.

Bands like Blondie and Take That canceled shows in the immediate aftermath of the bombing, and Netflix scrapped a few screenings. Grande's concerts through June 5 have been canceled.