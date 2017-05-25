Image of Asia: Residents flee militant siege in Philippines

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Bullit Marquez, a woman sits in a crowded mini-truck as residents flee a Muslim militant siege in Marawi city in the southern Philippines.

The Philippine army raided what it believed to be the hideout of Isnilon Hapilon, a wanted militant Islamic preacher in Marawi, but the operation quickly went wrong. Militants called in reinforcements and were able to overpower government forces, leading to Hapilon's escape. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte then imposed 60 days of martial law in the region.

Marquez was at a checkpoint where soldiers were checking residents fleeing the violence and spotted a woman peering from under a tarpaulin and took several quick pictures. Despite all the military activity around him, he saw how a moment showing civilians brings attention to the most vulnerable victims of armed conflicts.

___

This image was made with a 24-70mm zoom lens at a shutter speed of 1/500, aperture of 5.6, and ISO 500.