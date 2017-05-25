BC-Sports Weekend Digest,ADVISORY

A preview of featured sports content moving for May 26-28. AP stories and accompanying photos also can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For reruns, call the Service Desk (800-838-4616) or your local AP bureau. All times ET. This advisory may be updated.

INDY 500

A separate advisory on Indy 500 coverage plans has also moved.

CAR--INDY 500-THE ALONSO SHOW

INDIANAPOLIS — A year after the biggest celebration in the history of the Indianapolis 500, much of the buzz around the 101st running of the race involves the debut of a well-decorated "rookie": Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m. Thursday.

CAR--INDY 500-NEW GUARD

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar and NASCAR have precious little in common, but both series are going through some growing pains of a sort: A lot of veterans are on the way out, slowly or swiftly, and all eyes are turning to the young drivers who have already spent years getting ready for their turn on the big stage. By Mark Long. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m. Friday.

CAR--INDY 500-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — ABC and the Indy 500 have had a relationship lasting more than 50 years, back to the days of Wide World of Sports. It's become a proving ground for new technology and broadcast ideas. But with rights fees up for negotiation soon, the future of the long marriage is in the spotlight. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m. Saturday.

NBA FINALS

BKN--WARRIORS-MYERS' IMPACT

OAKLAND, Calif. — Bob Myers has blended a thoughtful, hands-on, hands-off approach with the Golden State Warriors to make him one of the best general managers in sports. Golden State won it all two years ago for the franchise's first championship in 40 years then squandered a 3-1 Finals lead last year to Cleveland to miss a repeat title. Then, Myers — with help, of course, in the names of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr — lured Kevin Durant from Oklahoma City to make another deep run. The Warriors are four wins away from another title. By Janie McCauley. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 2 a.m. Saturday.

SPORTS & CULTURE

BBO--HALL-HOMER AT THE BAT

Steve Sax won two World Series rings, was a five-time All-Star and got nearly 2,000 hits in the big leagues. Yet to many fans, it's those half-dozen lines he uttered to a bunch of yellow cartoon characters a long time ago that really made him famous. Still hugely popular 25 years after it first aired, the Simpsons episode "Homer at the Bat" featuring the voices of Ken Griffey Jr., Darryl Strawberry, Jose Canseco and a lineup full of luminaries gets a fitting tribute Saturday from the national pastime. By Ben Walker. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 a.m. Friday.

BASEBALL

BC-BBN--NGOEPE'S GIFT

The clubhouse was Gift Ngoepe's home, an equipment storeroom his bedroom. The field, where the beginnings of his road to baseball history started, was his backyard. Ngoepe became the first African to play Major League Baseball when he ran out for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs last month. To do it, he turned a lot of adversity to his advantage. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 950 words, photos, video by 5 a.m. Friday.

BBO--BALLPARK-VOICE INTEGRATION

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have partnered with their hometown neighbors at Amazon to create the first integration between pro sports and Amazon's Alexa voice activated platform. It's currently an extra amenity for suite holders at Safeco Field, but the expansion opportunities to upgrade the fan experience seem boundless. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by noon Sunday.

FRENCH OPEN

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

For the first time in the history of the ATP computer rankings, the men at Nos. 1-5 are all 30 or older, the latest sign that the current crop of tennis stars has enviable staying power — and the latest reason to wonder when a new face will emerge at the top of the game. With the French Open starting Sunday, No. 1 Andy Murray, No. 2 Novak Djokovic, No. 3 Stan Wawrinka and No. 4 Rafael Nadal (No. 5 Roger Federer is skipping Paris) all have designs on another major trophy, but could someone such as Alexander Zverev, who just turned 20, or Dominic Thiem, 23, make a breakthrough for the kids? By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 7 p.m. Thursday.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-WHAT TO WATCH

Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova are all missing from Roland Garros, but there are still plenty of story lines to keep an eye on at Roland Garros, starting with Andre Agassi's coaching partnership with Novak Djokovic. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m. Thursday.

With:

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-MEN'S CAPSULES. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 7 p.m. Thursday.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-WOMEN'S CAPSULES. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 7 p.m. Thursday.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-TRIVIA QUIZ. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 550 words by 7 p.m. Thursday.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN GLANCE. UPCOMING: 250 words by 7 p.m. Thursday.

COLLEGE SPORTS

FBC_NORTHWESTERN-JACKSON

EVANSTON, Ill. — Over the last three seasons, no Power Five team has relied on a running back as much as Northwestern has relied on Justin Jackson, an old-school workhorse at time of tailback-by-committee and early NFL draft entrants. Another typical season of work for Jackson will make him just the sixth player in major-college football history to have 1,200 career touches from scrimmage, joining college football. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, by noon Saturday.