Hungary sees no reason to change law affecting Soros school

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's government says it sees no reason to alter its recently amended education law which could force a university founded by billionaire George Soros to leave the country.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff calls the conflict over Budapest-based Central European University "political hysteria."

Janos Lazar said Thursday that the government's position was included in a reply to legal proceedings launched in April by the European Union because of concerns that the new legislation could infringe on European norms.

Lazar said Hungary's government is ready to accept New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's offer to hold talks about the future of CEU, which is also accredited in New York state.

The CEU issue is part of a wider government campaign accusing Soros, a Hungarian-American, of trying to influence Hungarian politics.