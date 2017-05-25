  1. Home
  2. World

UN envoy: Cyprus leaders still 'far apart' on peace summit

By  Associated Press
2017/05/25 20:28

U.N. Special Advisor of the Secretary-General Espen Barth Eide, third from the left, stands with Greek and Turkish Cypriots as they hol

Greek and Turkish Cypriots stand behind a massage for a peace written on the ground, during a peace demonstration at the Ledras main cr

A U.N police officer stands guard by the Greek and Turkish Cypriots during a demonstration at the Ledras main crossing point inside the

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A United Nations envoy says the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus are still "far apart" on holding a final peace summit next month that would aim for an overall deal reunifying the island as a federation.

Espen Barth Eide said Thursday after a second day of meeting separately with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci that getting them to agree on a summit is "proving to be very difficult."

Eide says it is "almost getting more complicated" the deeper that discussions go into the details of how to structure a summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

Eide said he will continue to meet with the leaders, who want talks to continue.

Post-reunification security arrangements that involve "guarantors" Greece, Turkey and Britain remain a key hurdle.