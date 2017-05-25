Which do you like better--northern Taiwanese zongzis or their southern counterparts?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--There are many different kinds of zongzis (sticky rice dumplings) in Taiwan, but the most popular ones are northern Taiwanese zongzis and their southern counterparts. They are different in terms of how they are made, the ingredients used, and most notably how they taste. Which do you like better?

Zongzis are traditionally eaten during the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar (approximately late-May to mid-June). As the festival is drawing near, it is a good time to talk about these two most popular Taiwanese zongzis.

How do they differ?

The biggest difference between these two major versions of Taiwanese zongzis lies in how they are prepared.

Northern Taiwanese zongzis are made by first stir-frying cooked glutinous rice with other cooked or fried fillings and seasoning, then wrapping the stir-fry in bamboo leaves and steaming them in a steamer made with bamboo or similar material.

(photo from I-Mei Foods)

The ingredients in the fillings usually include pork, peanuts, chestnuts, salted egg yolks, mushrooms, dried shrimps, shallots, dried squid (for southern Taiwanese zongzis), and sometimes dried scallop.

Northern Taiwanese zongzis have a stronger flavor and taste and their rice is more chewy compared with their southern counterparts.

The traditional southern Taiwanese version is made by wrapping unseasoned and uncooked glutinous rice with other cooked or fried fillings and then putting them in boiling water until they are fully cooked. As the uncooked glutinous rice is not stir-fried before being wrapped in bamboo leaves and boiled, the zongzis are lighter in flavor and lower in calories.

(photo from I-Mei Foods)

Southern Taiwanese zongzis are usually served with dipping sauces.

Regardless of making northern or southern Taiwanese zongzis, wrapping a zongzi neatly is a skill that is passed down through families, as are the recipes.

While traditional zongzis are wrapped in bamboo leaves, the leaves of lotus, reed, maize, banana, canna, shell ginger and pandan sometimes are used as substitutes in Taiwan and other countries. Each kind of leaf imparts its own unique aroma and flavor to the rice.