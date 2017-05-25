Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 25, 2017
City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain and a t-storm;84;77;A couple of t-storms;87;77;SW;6;76%;85%;8
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;85;Sunny, low humidity;99;81;W;14;38%;0%;12
Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;83;63;A stray shower;86;57;W;10;31%;41%;9
Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;78;65;Sunshine and warm;81;65;SE;11;53%;0%;9
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Lots of sun, nice;72;54;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;E;9;65%;0%;6
Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;53;41;A quick shower;53;41;SE;11;51%;63%;3
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;97;67;Sunny and not as hot;88;69;S;8;34%;3%;9
Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;Partly sunny;73;51;E;7;33%;0%;7
Asuncion, Paraguay;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;73;A stray thunderstorm;84;63;S;7;78%;72%;2
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;77;61;Showers and t-storms;74;60;NNE;5;71%;84%;8
Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;63;50;A shower or two;65;56;ENE;10;75%;79%;2
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;96;68;Sunny and very warm;105;72;ENE;7;13%;0%;10
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;93;77;A shower or t-storm;93;77;SSW;6;73%;74%;8
Bangalore, India;A strong t-storm;89;71;A t-storm in spots;90;71;WSW;9;66%;66%;10
Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;91;78;Showers and t-storms;84;78;ENE;6;84%;91%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;76;64;Sunny and pleasant;75;63;ENE;11;69%;4%;8
Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;88;59;Sunny and very warm;88;63;NE;7;34%;1%;8
Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with a shower;67;54;Mostly cloudy;70;54;NW;8;61%;33%;5
Berlin, Germany;Warmer;69;51;Partly sunny;74;55;NE;6;59%;27%;5
Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;67;47;Inc. clouds;69;46;SE;6;66%;44%;12
Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;63;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;E;9;65%;9%;6
Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;67;52;Some sun, a shower;73;55;N;11;49%;42%;4
Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;72;55;Sunny, nice and warm;77;60;E;7;60%;0%;7
Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;67;54;Showers and t-storms;71;56;ESE;6;69%;86%;5
Budapest, Hungary;A passing shower;69;52;Partly sunny;74;51;N;6;46%;19%;6
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;64;52;Partly sunny;62;47;SSE;8;65%;1%;3
Bujumbura, Burundi;A passing shower;86;60;Mostly sunny;90;61;NW;5;32%;12%;7
Busan, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;81;56;Plenty of sun;76;55;NNE;9;41%;1%;9
Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;87;66;Plenty of sunshine;96;71;E;7;17%;0%;10
Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun;65;55;Some sun, a shower;64;51;S;6;73%;47%;3
Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;84;69;Partly sunny, nice;83;69;ESE;4;52%;34%;12
Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;99;85;Partly sunny, warm;105;87;SW;6;50%;39%;10
Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;63;54;A p.m. t-storm;67;57;E;7;71%;73%;7
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;87;77;A shower or t-storm;85;81;WSW;11;85%;90%;7
Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;65;51;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;N;8;66%;2%;6
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;81;74;Plenty of sunshine;81;73;NW;13;73%;0%;11
Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;91;75;Clouds and sun;94;77;S;15;58%;7%;9
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;88;70;A shower in places;89;73;S;8;72%;65%;6
Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;106;83;Hazy and hot;109;84;ESE;6;26%;0%;11
Denver, United States;Thunderstorms;78;47;A shower or t-storm;69;47;NNW;8;55%;66%;7
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;95;81;A shower or t-storm;100;80;SSW;6;61%;78%;11
Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;74;Periods of rain;90;76;ESE;6;71%;87%;6
Dublin, Ireland;Turning sunny, mild;70;55;Rather cloudy, mild;71;56;SE;14;67%;71%;5
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;92;66;A passing shower;91;65;N;5;25%;55%;9
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;76;64;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;WSW;8;72%;18%;8
Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;88;71;Periods of sun;90;71;NE;8;51%;18%;11
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;79;45;Mostly sunny;78;45;SSE;5;50%;10%;6
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;6;69%;64%;11
Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;67;44;A morning shower;63;41;N;11;49%;44%;4
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;93;76;Showers and t-storms;89;77;SW;5;80%;86%;8
Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;84;72;Cloudy;83;72;E;7;69%;44%;6
Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;85;70;A shower;84;68;NE;7;55%;67%;11
Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, warm;108;82;Clouds and sun, warm;103;78;SE;5;28%;7%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;108;80;Mostly sunny and hot;108;78;NNW;12;26%;0%;10
Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with sunshine;72;59;Nice with sunshine;74;58;NNE;7;65%;43%;8
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;75;A shower or t-storm;93;78;ENE;5;60%;66%;6
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;101;84;Partly sunny, warm;98;84;N;16;37%;0%;11
Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;71;39;Partly sunny;72;40;SW;6;41%;0%;4
Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;94;59;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;NW;9;15%;0%;11
Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, windy, warm;97;85;Sunny and very warm;96;84;SW;13;57%;0%;12
Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;84;65;A t-storm in spots;83;63;SSW;5;73%;69%;12
Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;109;82;Warm with sunshine;109;83;NNE;14;10%;0%;13
Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;73;56;Spotty showers;70;54;NW;6;61%;77%;5
Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;89;80;Sunshine and warm;92;77;ENE;11;56%;29%;12
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;89;72;Clouds and sun;85;71;WNW;4;67%;44%;4
Kolkata, India;Turning sunny, warm;99;81;A t-storm in spots;99;81;S;9;55%;55%;12
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;92;78;A shower or t-storm;92;79;E;5;78%;81%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;35;A t-storm in spots;53;33;NE;7;63%;74%;7
Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;84;75;Spotty showers;85;76;SSW;4;82%;87%;5
Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;71;64;Clouds and sun;72;64;S;10;70%;8%;5
Lisbon, Portugal;A p.m. t-storm;82;61;Clouds and sun, nice;77;59;NNW;9;68%;10%;7
London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;81;55;Mostly sunny;78;60;E;12;56%;5%;6
Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;67;58;Mist in the morning;69;55;W;6;64%;47%;5
Luanda, Angola;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;Mostly sunny;85;73;SSW;6;69%;20%;6
Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;93;63;A t-storm in spots;92;64;WNW;4;29%;64%;8
Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;82;Showers and t-storms;87;81;WSW;15;80%;94%;7
Manaus, Brazil;A shower;90;76;Some sun, a shower;88;75;S;5;72%;70%;6
Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;80;A t-storm or two;93;80;ESE;7;70%;96%;9
Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;64;52;Clouds and sun;61;52;N;7;72%;28%;1
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;81;56;Partly sunny, nice;84;59;SE;5;33%;17%;15
Miami, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;88;78;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SE;7;66%;55%;7
Minsk, Belarus;Variable clouds;69;48;Spotty showers;66;45;NNW;9;59%;64%;5
Mogadishu, Somalia;A couple of showers;94;77;Partly sunny;90;79;SSW;11;66%;60%;9
Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain;64;54;Inc. clouds;60;51;S;9;56%;2%;2
Montreal, Canada;Showers around;71;51;Rain and drizzle;64;48;WNW;6;75%;68%;2
Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;68;52;Mostly cloudy;66;47;WNW;7;58%;63%;3
Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;85;Hazy sun;91;86;WSW;10;67%;6%;11
Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;83;53;Mostly sunny;81;53;ENE;6;52%;42%;9
New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;58;A shower or two;73;60;WNW;13;66%;59%;5
Nicosia, Cyprus;Variable clouds;80;57;Sunny;81;59;NW;9;43%;4%;9
Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;61;42;Partly sunny;56;38;NNW;14;49%;1%;3
Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;77;64;Spotty showers;78;56;NNE;6;53%;60%;8
Oslo, Norway;Some sun;73;53;Partly sunny;75;53;S;6;46%;8%;5
Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;66;51;Showers around;65;48;SW;10;75%;70%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;84;79;A shower in the a.m.;84;80;E;9;84%;80%;6
Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;87;76;Couple of t-storms;87;75;WNW;6;85%;81%;8
Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;86;75;Heavy showers;87;74;NE;6;83%;89%;9
Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;80;61;Sunny and very warm;84;64;E;10;46%;0%;7
Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;72;56;Partly sunny;66;47;SE;8;61%;2%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;93;79;Showers and t-storms;93;78;W;5;78%;92%;9
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;89;75;Partly sunny, nice;89;75;SE;9;71%;66%;6
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;Mostly sunny;96;72;WSW;6;44%;10%;12
Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;67;52;A brief shower;71;50;NNW;6;57%;46%;4
Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as warm;73;51;Mostly sunny, nice;77;48;WNW;12;34%;3%;8
Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;73;49;A shower in spots;71;50;WSW;9;60%;56%;8
Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;76;63;Partly sunny;75;62;W;10;70%;13%;8
Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;83;74;Showers and t-storms;84;73;S;7;79%;93%;4
Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;50;47;Rain and drizzle;55;49;SE;9;76%;91%;1
Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;69;47;A morning shower;63;49;NW;9;55%;44%;6
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;82;67;Mostly sunny;83;68;NNW;4;69%;3%;5
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;98;75;Sunny and very warm;106;80;S;5;10%;0%;13
Rome, Italy;Sun and some clouds;81;55;Mostly sunny;82;54;NNE;7;35%;0%;8
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;62;48;A shower in spots;64;40;NNE;10;56%;45%;4
San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;65;55;Low clouds breaking;65;54;WSW;9;61%;14%;6
San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;79;66;Thunderstorms;82;67;ESE;5;74%;77%;9
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;87;77;A shower or two;85;77;ESE;10;68%;75%;11
San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;78;68;A t-storm in spots;78;67;NE;4;87%;67%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;85;59;Sunny and pleasant;83;62;NE;11;20%;15%;16
Santiago, Chile;Rain this morning;55;39;Warmer;61;40;ESE;3;46%;3%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;74;Mostly sunny;86;73;NNE;7;68%;44%;12
Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;87;60;A p.m. t-storm;78;57;NNW;6;67%;57%;7
Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;69;52;Sunshine and nice;76;55;NNE;6;51%;2%;7
Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;80;52;Some sun;77;54;W;6;32%;7%;9
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;82;66;Sunny and very warm;82;68;E;8;45%;0%;10
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;89;84;A shower or t-storm;91;82;SSE;10;76%;69%;8
Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;65;53;Showers and t-storms;62;54;NNW;6;82%;93%;3
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;76;A shower in spots;84;77;E;11;73%;69%;12
Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;66;50;Sun and some clouds;66;49;ESE;8;42%;47%;4
Sydney, Australia;Abundant sunshine;70;52;Mostly sunny;67;55;SSW;8;60%;11%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy with a shower;78;70;Partly sunny;81;74;E;8;59%;34%;10
Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;65;47;A morning shower;62;45;N;12;57%;50%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Inc. clouds;92;68;Turning cloudy, warm;92;71;E;7;28%;2%;7
Tbilisi, Georgia;Pleasant and warmer;79;49;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;ENE;7;54%;60%;7
Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;91;67;Mostly sunny;94;72;NE;6;9%;0%;11
Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with some sun;79;63;Sunlit and pleasant;78;66;E;7;47%;0%;10
Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;68;57;Mostly cloudy;74;56;ENE;4;51%;25%;6
Tokyo, Japan;Spotty showers;70;64;Humid with rain;70;65;NNW;11;91%;85%;3
Toronto, Canada;Downpours, cooler;55;50;Rain and drizzle;63;51;NNW;7;82%;81%;3
Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;78;66;Sunshine, pleasant;85;68;ENE;6;41%;0%;10
Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;Sunny and nice;82;61;NE;10;54%;0%;9
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and warmer;88;50;Partly sunny, warm;85;49;N;9;12%;12%;8
Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine and nice;70;53;Sunny and beautiful;74;56;E;4;51%;1%;7
Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;67;51;A shower in spots;72;53;NW;8;45%;42%;4
Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;86;73;Showers and t-storms;88;72;E;6;54%;69%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;More clouds than sun;68;48;A shower;66;44;N;8;59%;58%;5
Warsaw, Poland;More sun than clouds;70;51;Some sun, a shower;71;48;NNW;8;54%;57%;5
Wellington, New Zealand;Abundant sunshine;54;50;Increasing clouds;59;51;N;16;74%;16%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;93;79;Showers and t-storms;91;79;SSE;7;73%;87%;10
Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;77;48;Nice with some sun;74;51;NE;4;37%;43%;9
