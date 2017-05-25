Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 25, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;10;76%;85%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;29;Sunny, low humidity;37;27;W;23;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;28;17;A stray shower;30;14;W;16;31%;41%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;26;18;Sunshine and warm;27;18;SE;17;53%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Lots of sun, nice;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;E;14;65%;0%;6

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;11;5;A quick shower;12;5;SE;18;51%;63%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;36;20;Sunny and not as hot;31;20;S;12;34%;3%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;Partly sunny;23;11;E;12;33%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;A heavy p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray thunderstorm;29;17;S;12;78%;72%;2

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;25;16;Showers and t-storms;24;16;NNE;9;71%;84%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;17;10;A shower or two;18;13;ENE;16;75%;79%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;36;20;Sunny and very warm;40;22;ENE;11;13%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;34;25;A shower or t-storm;34;25;SSW;9;73%;74%;8

Bangalore, India;A strong t-storm;32;21;A t-storm in spots;32;22;WSW;15;66%;66%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;33;26;Showers and t-storms;29;26;ENE;9;84%;91%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;ENE;18;69%;4%;8

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Sunny and very warm;31;17;NE;11;34%;1%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with a shower;20;12;Mostly cloudy;21;12;NW;13;61%;33%;5

Berlin, Germany;Warmer;21;11;Partly sunny;24;13;NE;9;59%;27%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;19;8;Inc. clouds;20;8;SE;10;66%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;E;14;65%;9%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;19;11;Some sun, a shower;23;13;N;18;49%;42%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;22;13;Sunny, nice and warm;25;15;E;11;60%;0%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;19;12;Showers and t-storms;22;13;ESE;10;69%;86%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A passing shower;20;11;Partly sunny;23;11;N;10;46%;19%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;18;11;Partly sunny;17;8;SSE;13;65%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A passing shower;30;15;Mostly sunny;32;16;NW;8;32%;12%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;27;13;Plenty of sun;24;13;NNE;14;41%;1%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;E;11;17%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun;18;13;Some sun, a shower;18;10;S;10;73%;47%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;ESE;7;52%;34%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;37;29;Partly sunny, warm;40;31;SW;10;50%;39%;10

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;17;12;A p.m. t-storm;19;14;E;12;71%;73%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A shower or t-storm;30;27;WSW;18;85%;90%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;18;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;N;13;66%;2%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;27;23;Plenty of sunshine;27;23;NW;21;73%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;33;24;Clouds and sun;35;25;S;24;58%;7%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;31;21;A shower in places;31;23;S;13;72%;65%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;41;28;Hazy and hot;43;29;ESE;9;26%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Thunderstorms;25;8;A shower or t-storm;20;9;NNW;13;55%;66%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;35;27;A shower or t-storm;38;27;SSW;10;61%;78%;11

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;24;Periods of rain;32;25;ESE;9;71%;87%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Turning sunny, mild;21;13;Rather cloudy, mild;22;13;SE;22;67%;71%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;A passing shower;33;18;N;9;25%;55%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;WSW;14;72%;18%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;31;22;Periods of sun;32;22;NE;13;51%;18%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;7;Mostly sunny;25;7;SSE;8;50%;10%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;10;69%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;19;7;A morning shower;17;5;N;18;49%;44%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;34;24;Showers and t-storms;32;25;SW;8;80%;86%;8

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;Cloudy;28;22;E;12;69%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;29;21;A shower;29;20;NE;11;55%;67%;11

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, warm;42;28;Clouds and sun, warm;39;25;SE;8;28%;7%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;42;26;Mostly sunny and hot;42;25;NNW;19;26%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with sunshine;22;15;Nice with sunshine;23;15;NNE;11;65%;43%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;A shower or t-storm;34;25;ENE;9;60%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;38;29;Partly sunny, warm;37;29;N;26;37%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;22;4;Partly sunny;22;5;SW;10;41%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;35;15;Plenty of sunshine;32;14;NW;15;15%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, windy, warm;36;29;Sunny and very warm;36;29;SW;21;57%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;18;A t-storm in spots;29;17;SSW;8;73%;69%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;43;28;Warm with sunshine;43;28;NNE;23;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;23;14;Spotty showers;21;12;NW;10;61%;77%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;Sunshine and warm;33;25;ENE;18;56%;29%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;32;22;Clouds and sun;29;22;WNW;7;67%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Turning sunny, warm;37;27;A t-storm in spots;37;27;S;15;55%;55%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;26;A shower or t-storm;33;26;E;8;78%;81%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;2;A t-storm in spots;12;1;NE;11;63%;74%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;29;24;Spotty showers;29;24;SSW;7;82%;87%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;22;18;Clouds and sun;22;18;S;15;70%;8%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;A p.m. t-storm;28;16;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;NNW;15;68%;10%;7

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;27;13;Mostly sunny;25;15;E;20;56%;5%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;20;14;Mist in the morning;20;13;W;10;64%;47%;5

Luanda, Angola;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;SSW;10;69%;20%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;34;17;A t-storm in spots;33;18;WNW;6;29%;64%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;28;Showers and t-storms;31;27;WSW;24;80%;94%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A shower;32;24;Some sun, a shower;31;24;S;7;72%;70%;6

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;27;A t-storm or two;34;27;ESE;11;70%;96%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;Clouds and sun;16;11;N;11;72%;28%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;SE;8;33%;17%;15

Miami, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SE;12;66%;55%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Variable clouds;20;9;Spotty showers;19;7;NNW;14;59%;64%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A couple of showers;34;25;Partly sunny;32;26;SSW;18;66%;60%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain;18;12;Inc. clouds;15;11;S;15;56%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;22;11;Rain and drizzle;18;9;WNW;10;75%;68%;2

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;20;11;Mostly cloudy;19;8;WNW;11;58%;63%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;30;Hazy sun;33;30;WSW;16;67%;6%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;11;Mostly sunny;27;12;ENE;9;52%;42%;9

New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;14;A shower or two;23;15;WNW;21;66%;59%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Variable clouds;27;14;Sunny;27;15;NW;15;43%;4%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;16;5;Partly sunny;13;3;NNW;23;49%;1%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;25;18;Spotty showers;25;13;NNE;10;53%;60%;8

Oslo, Norway;Some sun;23;11;Partly sunny;24;11;S;10;46%;8%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;19;11;Showers around;18;9;SW;16;75%;70%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;29;26;A shower in the a.m.;29;27;E;15;84%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;31;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;WNW;10;85%;81%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;30;24;Heavy showers;31;23;NE;9;83%;89%;9

Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;27;16;Sunny and very warm;29;18;E;16;46%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;22;13;Partly sunny;19;8;SE;14;61%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;34;26;Showers and t-storms;34;25;W;8;78%;92%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;SE;14;71%;66%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny and hot;36;22;Mostly sunny;35;22;WSW;9;44%;10%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;19;11;A brief shower;22;10;NNW;10;57%;46%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as warm;23;10;Mostly sunny, nice;25;9;WNW;19;34%;3%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;23;9;A shower in spots;22;10;WSW;14;60%;56%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;25;17;Partly sunny;24;17;W;15;70%;13%;8

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;29;23;Showers and t-storms;29;23;S;11;79%;93%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;10;8;Rain and drizzle;13;9;SE;14;76%;91%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;21;8;A morning shower;17;9;NW;14;55%;44%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;NNW;6;69%;3%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;37;24;Sunny and very warm;41;27;S;9;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sun and some clouds;27;13;Mostly sunny;28;12;NNE;11;35%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;17;9;A shower in spots;18;4;NNE;16;56%;45%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;13;Low clouds breaking;18;12;WSW;14;61%;14%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;19;Thunderstorms;28;19;ESE;8;74%;77%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;25;A shower or two;30;25;ESE;15;68%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;20;A t-storm in spots;25;20;NE;7;87%;67%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;NE;18;20%;15%;16

Santiago, Chile;Rain this morning;13;4;Warmer;16;5;ESE;5;46%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;NNE;11;68%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;31;15;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;NNW;10;67%;57%;7

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;20;11;Sunshine and nice;25;13;NNE;9;51%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;27;11;Some sun;25;12;W;10;32%;7%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;28;19;Sunny and very warm;28;20;E;13;45%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;29;A shower or t-storm;33;28;SSE;16;76%;69%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;18;11;Showers and t-storms;17;12;NNW;10;82%;93%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in spots;29;25;E;17;73%;69%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;19;10;Sun and some clouds;19;10;ESE;13;42%;47%;4

Sydney, Australia;Abundant sunshine;21;11;Mostly sunny;20;13;SSW;13;60%;11%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy with a shower;26;21;Partly sunny;27;23;E;13;59%;34%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;18;8;A morning shower;17;7;N;19;57%;50%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Inc. clouds;33;20;Turning cloudy, warm;33;21;E;11;28%;2%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Pleasant and warmer;26;9;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;ENE;11;54%;60%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;33;19;Mostly sunny;34;22;NE;10;9%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with some sun;26;17;Sunlit and pleasant;26;19;E;11;47%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;20;14;Mostly cloudy;23;13;ENE;6;51%;25%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Spotty showers;21;18;Humid with rain;21;18;NNW;17;91%;85%;3

Toronto, Canada;Downpours, cooler;13;10;Rain and drizzle;17;10;NNW;11;82%;81%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;26;19;Sunshine, pleasant;29;20;ENE;10;41%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;Sunny and nice;28;16;NE;16;54%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and warmer;31;10;Partly sunny, warm;30;9;N;14;12%;12%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine and nice;21;12;Sunny and beautiful;23;13;E;6;51%;1%;7

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;20;10;A shower in spots;22;12;NW;13;45%;42%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;30;23;Showers and t-storms;31;22;E;10;54%;69%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;More clouds than sun;20;9;A shower;19;6;N;12;59%;58%;5

Warsaw, Poland;More sun than clouds;21;10;Some sun, a shower;22;9;NNW;13;54%;57%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Abundant sunshine;12;10;Increasing clouds;15;10;N;25;74%;16%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;34;26;Showers and t-storms;33;26;SSE;12;73%;87%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;25;9;Nice with some sun;24;11;NE;7;37%;43%;9

_____

_____

