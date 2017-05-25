Medtronic tops Street 4Q forecasts

DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.16 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $7.92 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.03 billion, or $2.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.71 billion.

Medtronic shares have increased 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 7 percent. The stock has risen roughly 5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDT

_____

Keywords: Medtronic, Earnings Report