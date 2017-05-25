Kenya says 2 police officers killed by improvised bomb

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan official says two police officers have been killed by an improvised bomb near the place where four officers died a day earlier in a similar explosion.

The attacks have raised concerns that the al-Shabab extremist group is turning its focus on Kenya after military pressure on its strongholds in neighboring Somalia.

North Eastern Regional Coordinator Mohamud Saleh said Thursday the two officers were airlifted to the capital, Nairobi, after the blast struck their vehicle in the Liboi area.

A total of 11 Kenyan police officers have been killed in explosions in the past two days. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for two deadly attacks Wednesday.

Al-Shabab has carried out more than 100 attacks on Kenya since 2011, calling it retribution for Kenya sending troops to fight it in Somalia.