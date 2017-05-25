Taiwanese soap actress Teresa Te stalked by men in New Delhi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Teresa Te (德馨), the actress best known for her work in the Taiwanese daily soap opera "Spring Flower" (春花望露) found herself stalked by men at night when out shopping in New Delhi.

She recently visited India to learn more about the Indian culture of traditional dance and expression. After being inspired by Bollywood movies and dance she took up Indian dance lessons.

She learned Indian dance for more than a year and soon found herself attracted to the culture and heritage of the Indian subcontinent. She spent as much as NT$100,000 (US$3,326 Approx) to travel to New Delhi and buy dance outfits from India.

She describes her experience on the streets of New Delhi as a "rather weird and scary experience." During the day when she was out and about visiting places she was often asked for pictures due to her pretty looks.

But one night as she was out shopping she said men on the street mistook her for a sex worker and followed her for about half a kilometer. "That kind of atmosphere is just too creepy" said the actress.

Incidents like this have crowned New Delhi as the rape capital of India. It is clear that a lot still needs to be done by the government in order to protect the women in the city, especially foreigners who like to explore the city and may not recognize the danger signals.