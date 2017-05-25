Foreigners detained in Japan stage hunger strike to stay

TOKYO (AP) — Dozens of people seeking to immigrate to Japan have staged a hunger strike while in detention.

Supporter Mitsuru Miyasako told reporters Thursday many had been recruited to work in Japan during the "bubble economy" about 30 years ago but now were being told to go home.

None has been charged with a crime. About half are seeking refugee status, although only about 0.3 percent of such applicants are awarded asylum here. Many have had children in Japan.

The hunger strike, which started May 9 with 22 people in a Tokyo center, expanded to 70 people there. Thirty people in another city joined. It ended Tuesday.

Immigration officials say such people simply need to leave Japan.

Supporters say their treatment is a violation of human rights and improvements are needed.