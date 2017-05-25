BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

PHILIPPINES-MUSLIM MILITANTS — Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into a southern Philippine city to try to restore control after ISIS-linked militants launched a violent siege that sent thousands of people fleeing. By Jim Gomez and Teresa Cerojano. Sent 630 words, photos. With PHILIPPINES-MUSLIM MILITANTS-THE LATEST.

INDIA-IVF OVER 50 — Manjeet Kaur gave birth at 58 years old, after 40 years of being what a rural Indian woman dreads more than almost anything else — barren. Fertility treatments for women her age and older have become more common, despite concerns about the health risks and parents dying before their children reach adulthood. By Muneeza Naqvi. SENT: 1,700 words, photos, video and abridged version of 1,000 words.

NKOREA-RUNNING ON FUMES? — While world attention has focused on Kim Jong Un's recent missile tests, a surge in gasoline prices in Pyongyang hasn't subsided — a puzzle that if it lasts could be bad for the North Korean economy. The country now has some of the highest gas prices in the world. By Eric Talmadge. Sent 920 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea accused South Korea of firing 450 machine gun rounds at a flock of birds earlier this week, dismissing as a fabrication Seoul's claim that it had fired warning shots because of an object flying across their border. Sent 230 words, photo.

INDONESIA-EXPLOSION — Indonesia's president ordered a thorough investigation of twin suicide bombings that targeted police, killing three officers, in the deadliest attack by suspected militants in the capital in a year. By Ali Kotarumalos. Sent 460 words, photos,

NEW ZEALAND-ROCKET LAUNCH — California-based company Rocket Lab sent a test rocket into space from its New Zealand launch pad, although the company said the rocket didn't reach orbit as hoped. By Nick Perry. Sent 410 words, photos.

SKOREA-FERRY SALVAGE — DNA tests on bones found in ferry wreckage recently raised from the sea identified a South Korean high school student missing since the 2014 sinking that killed 304 people. Sent 210 words.

TAIWAN-WAR GAMES — Taiwan's military has practiced repelling a simulated Chinese assault as part of annual military drills. Sent 130 words.

AUSTRALIA-SRI LANKA — Sri Lanka's president met with the Australian prime minister with fighting people-smuggling high on the agenda. By Rod McGuirk.

CHINA-GO COMPUTER — China's top player of the ancient board game of go began a second game against a computer in a competition authorities limited the Chinese public's ability to see.

INTERNATIONAL:

BRITAIN-CONCERT BLAST — Police arrest two more people and are searching a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 140 words, photos, video; will be updated.

TRUMP — Visiting a city he called a "hellhole" to meet with the leaders of an alliance he threatened to abandon, President Donald Trump is in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support. By Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 900 words, photos, video. With TRUMP-THE LATEST.

BRAZIL-POLITICAL CRISIS — Troops guard federal buildings in Brazil's capital as the president struggles to hang onto power amid an outcry over corruption allegations and after clashes forced the evacuations of several ministries. By Eraldo Peres and Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 600 words, photosl

FINANCIAL:

NEW ZEALAND-BUDGET — New Zealand's conservative government is planning to reduce taxes and spend more money on building roads and railways as it looks to cash in on a thriving economy. By Nick Perry.

MONGOLIA-IMF LOAN — The International Monetary Fund has approved a $434 million loan to Mongolia to finance reforms meant to revive economic growth and reduce reliance on mineral exports. Sent 120 words.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares climbed after Wall Street advanced overnight into record territory spurred by the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve. By Kelvin Chan. Sent 440 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk will be David Thurber. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.