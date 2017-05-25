Construction of Taoyuan Airport Terminal 3 begins on Friday, project slated to complete by 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The construction project of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TTIA) Terminal 3 will begin on Friday (May 26), and the construction is planned to complete by the end of 2020, the company managing the airport said on Thursday.

The T3, which is much larger than Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, will have a capacity of servicing 45 million passengers a year, whereas the T1 and T2 combined can only service 35 million passengers a year, Taoyuan International Airport Corporation said.

The company said the design of Terminal 3 has incorporated the images of Taiwanese elements, including traditional rooftop tiles, magnificent ridgelines, ocean waves and seas of clouds.

TTIA’s 2016 passenger volume reached 40 million, which exceeded the capacity of T1 and T2 combined, Taoyuan International Airport Corporation said, adding that it expects numbers of passengers to increase in the future.

(Video source: TTIA)

With a total budget reaching NT$74.6 billion (US$2.49 billion), buildings to be constructed under the project will comprise the terminal, 21 boarding gates, concourses and a multi function building connecting the T3 and T2.