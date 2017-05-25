Chinese react to Taiwan's gay marriage ruling

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The landmark decision by Taiwan's constitutional court to legalize same-sex marriage instantly became a hot topic on social media in China, with millions of hits on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter, over the past 24 hours.

The typical response was describing the news as "Taiwan becomes the first 'area' in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage." Instead of a country, Taiwan is repeatedly referred to as an "area."

Many users happily announce, "This is the first area of China where same-sex marriage has been legalized." While another Weibo user asks the next logical question, "If Taiwan is a province in China, does that not mean that China is the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage?"

A more cynical user kept Taiwan in its box, "Well, not bad, Taiwan Province's policy orientation is something other provinces and cities can learn from."

Many posts featured scenes from Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai's (蔡依林) controversial 2015 video "We're All Different, Yet the Same," depicting her as a bride in a same-sex wedding, which culminates in her kissing the other bride, actress Ruby Lin.



Image posted on Weibo by 现场微音乐.

A comment on this image which received over 2,500 said, "love is not the response between on organ and another, it is the attitude of one soul towards another."

Another frequent response has been to post images from homoerotic Japanese Boy's Love (BL) comics, which have been all the rage among young Chinese women over the past few years.



Image posted by Weibo user 蓝铅笔.

Many Weibo users have also mentioned immigrating to Taiwan now that gay marriage is an option.

"I have a feeling that more and more mainland Chinese are going to immigrate to Taiwan," said one Weibo user.

While another lamented, "All my friends in the gay circle should migrate to Taiwan, then I won't have to see you guys anymore, but then I probably won't have a single friend left in China."



Image posted by Weibo user 丫卜I孓.

A user strongly opposed to the decision said:

"Taiwan has become a disaster, the only option to avoid the coming human disaster is to go somewhere else. Taiwanese parents, come to China! You won't have to worry day and night that your children will be infected with Aids. Your children will multiply and you will be able to live."

One person took a highly neutral stance: