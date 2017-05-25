  1. Home
Police make 2 more arrests over Manchester bombing

By  Associated Press
2017/05/25 14:39

Police activity at an address in Elsmore Road, in connection with the concert blast at the Manchester Arena, in Manchester, England, We

A woman looks at the floral tributes and messages left for the victims of the concert blast, during a vigil at St Ann's Square in centr

Religious leaders speak to crowds during a vigil at St Ann's square in central Manchester, England Wednesday May 24 2017. Police confir

Renee Rachel Black, right, and Sadiq Patelin pray in front of flower tributes at Albert Square central Manchester, England Wednesday Ma

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Police have arrested two more people and are searching a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert.

Greater Manchester Police say two men were arrested overnight in Manchester and in the Withington area in the south of the city.

Eight men have now been detained in connection with Monday's attack. A woman was arrested late Wednesday but was later released without charge.

Officers also raided a property in the Moss Side area of the city early Thursday and carried out a controlled explosion.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around bomber Salman Abedi.

He died in Monday's blast at an Ariana Grande concert.