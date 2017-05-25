Soldiers try to restore order in besieged Philippine city

Residents flee three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. Army tanks pa
Government troops frisk a Muslim man at a checkpoint leading to Marawi city three days after Muslim militants lay siege in the city in
Troops load ammunition and supplies as a convoy of APCs head to the site three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city in
A resident waits to evacuate after a Muslim militant siege in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. Army tanks pa
Government troops patrol the outskirts of Marawi city three days after Muslim militants lay siege in the city in southern Philippines T
Residents continue to flee three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. T
Government troops patrol the outskirts of Marawi city three days after Muslim militants lay siege in the city in southern Philippines T
A woman sits with other residents as they flee a Muslim militant siege in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. T
Government troops conduct a check point along a highway leading to Marawi three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city, t
Residents ride on vehicle rooftops as they continue to flee three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city, the southern Ph
Government troops conduct check point along a highway leading to Marawi three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city, the
Residents are seen on tops of vehicles as they continue to flee three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city in the south
This undated image provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) shows a wanted poster for Isnilon Hapilon, who was purportedly
Government troops patrol the streets of Marawi city three days after Muslim militants lay siege in the city in southern Philippines Thu
A resident waits for her vehicle to evacuate three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursda
Residents evacuating after a Muslim militant siege share the back of a truck in Marawi city, southern Philippines, Thursday, May 25, 20
MARAWI, Philippines (AP) — Army tanks packed with soldiers have rolled into a southern Philippine city to try to restore control after militants linked to Islamic State group launched a violent siege.
Thousands of civilians have been fleeing the city of some 200,000 people.
At least 21 people have died in fighting that erupted late Tuesday, when the army raided the Marawi hideout of Isnilon Hapilon. Hapilon is on Washington's list of most-wanted terrorists and has a $5 million bounty on his head.
But the operation quickly went wrong as the militants called in reinforcements. The city of Marawi was still largely sealed off Thursday, although automatic gunfire and explosions could be heard. Plumes of black smoke rose from the direction of the city center and air force helicopters swooped overhead.