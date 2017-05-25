DNA tests identify missing S. Korean girl from ferry sinking

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials say DNA tests on bones found in ferry wreckage recently raised from the sea has identified a girl missing since the 2014 sinking that killed 304 people.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Thursday the bones were confirmed as from Cho Eun-hwa, who was among the 249 students from the same high school who died when the ferry Sewol sank on April 16, 2014.

She's the third victim identified since salvage workers raised the sunken ferry in March. Earlier DNA and forensic tests confirmed the identities of another student and a teacher.

Divers recovered 295 bodies before the government stopped underwater searches from the ferry's wreckage and nearby seas seven months after the sinking, leaving nine passengers unaccounted for.