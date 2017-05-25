  1. Home
  2. World

President orders thorough probe of Indonesia suicide attacks

By ALI KOTARUMALOS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/05/25 12:45

Police officers carry a body bag from the site where explosions reportedly went off near a bus terminal in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday

Police officers inspect the site where explosions reportedly went off near a bus terminal in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, May 25, 2017

A police officer stands guard near the site of an explosion in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Members of the police bomb squad take a break as they inspect the site of an explosion in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia's president has ordered a thorough investigation of the network behind two suicide bombings that targeted police in the capital and killed three police officers.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo offered deep condolences for the victims and their families Thursday. The bombings on Wednesday night also injured five other police officers and five civilians. The two bombers were killed.

Jokowi said he has ordered police to "thoroughly investigate the networks of the perpetrators and hunt them to the roots because the attack was already outrageous."

He spoke from his hometown of Solo in Central Java province.

Indonesia has faced an emerging threat in recent years from Islamic State group sympathizers who have launched attacks targeting government authorities, mainly police and anti-terrorism forces.