Judges urge lawmakers to draft new bills to protect same-sex couple marriage rights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Following Taiwan's Constitutional Court landmark ruling on Wednesday that made the nation the first in Asia to rule in favor of same-sex marriages, judges are now pushing lawmakers to write new marriage law draft bills.

The Constitutional Court is handing over the responsibility of drafting a special law to protect same-sex couples' marriage rights or amend existing marriage laws to the Legislative Yuan.

The case of reinterpreting the constitution was brought up by longtime LGBT rights activist Chi Chia-wei (祁家威) and Taipei City government, who jointly petitioned for the reinterpretation of the constitution.

Their petition argued current marriage laws, which narrowly defines marriage as the union between a man and a woman was unconstitutional and violated Article 22 of the Constitution which states:

"All other freedoms and rights of the people that are not detrimental to social order or public welfare shall be guaranteed under the Constitution.”

The petitioners pointed out the marriage laws also breached Article 7 under the Constitution that states:

"All citizens of the Republic of China, irrespective of sex, religion, ethnic origin, class, or party affiliation, shall be equal before the law.”

Judges ruled that marriage law reforms have to be implemented within two years, and related laws need to be amended or drafted.

However, judges did not state how marriage equality should be achieved, or the way the law should be reformed, which will be left for discussion at the Legislative Yuan.

If law reforms are not completed within two years, unions between same-sex couples will automatically become legal, at which time couples would need only submit a letter with two or more witness signatures, and register with their local Household Registration Office.

People supportive of the Constitutional Court ruling, such as lawyer Huang Di-ying (黃帝穎) noted the judges ruling was a milestone in Taiwan's human rights developments as it caught up with U.S. and Europe.

He highlighted the ruling indicating "law reforms or drafting of new bills" will need to take place at the Legislative Yuan.

Judicial Reform Foundation Executive Director Kao Jung-chih (高榮志) noted the Constitutional Court ruling was in-line with the foundation's concept of "protecting marriage freedom and equality.”

The judges reinterpretation of the constitution reflects support for same-sex marriage system, instead of same-sex partners, he added.

However, Kao pointed out many same-sex issues were not addressed in the Constitutional Court ruling, for instance, if a lesbian gives birth to a child in a same-sex marriage, will her partner naturally become the child's legal guardian or parent? Issues like this will require further discussions in future legal amendments.