Chinese go champion begins 2nd game against computer

BEIJING (AP) — A computer that plays go has begun a second game against China's top player in a match authorities are limiting the Chinese public's ability to see.

Thursday's game is one of three that 19-year-old Ke Jie and Google's AlphaGo computer program are due to play this week at a forum on artificial intelligence in a town west of Shanghai.

Internet users outside China can watch the game live but Chinese censors blocked access to the website carrying the feed.

State media reports on the event have been limited, possibly reflecting Beijing's antipathy toward Google, which closed its China-based search engine in 2010 following a dispute over censorship and computer hacking.

AlphaGo won its first game Tuesday against Ke.