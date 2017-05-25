Unite with Tomorrowland comes to Taiwan this summer with world famous DJs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Electronic music fans are to get a taste of one of Europe's most renowned festivals, while a live satellite link that will stream three DJ sets from the Tomorrowland mainstage. Top international and local DJs will also perform on stage at Kaohsiung’s E-DA World.

This year, Taiwan will be joining seven other venues around the globe in hosting Unite with Tomorrowland on Saturday, July 29.

First held in 2005, Tomorrowland has since become one of the world's largest and most notable electronic music festivals, with tickets often sold out within minutes.

The festival's Unite with Tomorrowland offshoot seeks to bring the festival vibe to venues from all across the globe. This year, venues in Dubai, Germany, Spain, Lebanon, Taiwan, South Korea and Israel along with Malta will host the event.

For this year's mainstage in Boom, Belgium, Tomorrowland will feature global superstar DJs such as Martin Garrix, Axwell /\ Ingrosso, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Paul Kalkbrenner, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Tiesto, and is expected to host up to 360,000 visitors.

Tickets are now available at its official website.