CWB issues heavy rain alert in nine cities and counties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heavy rain alert in nine cities and counties in central and southern Taiwan, as the recent weather front shifts south causing intensified downpours in the region.

Areas that have issued heavy rain alerts include Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Nantou County, Tainan City, Chiayi County, Pintung County and Kaohsiung City.

The CWB issued warnings for heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms in these areas.

People traveling to mountainous regions or engaging in water activities near riverbanks should be aware of the ongoing weather changes and stay safe, stated the bureau.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler in northern and eastern Taiwan, dropping to around 25 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, while central and southern Taiwan and in Taitung Count will dip to 27 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius, respectively, due to the cloudy and rainy weather.

Weather expert Daniel Wu (吳德榮) noted the rain front will linger in the Bashi Channel from this Saturday until next Tuesday, resulting in brief showers in eastern Taiwan, and afternoon thunderstorms in central and southern Taiwan. Low chances of rain are forecast in northern Taiwan during this period.

From next Wednesday to Thursday the weather front will travel north resulting in a stronger southwest air stream leading to higher chances of rain, but further details will require more observations, said Wu.