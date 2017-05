Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, May 25 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Restrictions against gay marriage ruled unconstitutional.

@China Times: Gay marriage to be legalized in two years.

@Liberty Times: Civil Code found unconstitutional for not safeguarding gay marriage.

@Apple Daily: Constitutional court rules in favor of gay marriage.

@Economic Daily News: China's credit rating downgraded for fist time in 30 years.

@Commercial Times: Hon Hai wades into smart home industry.