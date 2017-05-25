Clipper Round the World Yacht race to stop in Fremantle

FREMANTLE, Australia (AP) — The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will return to Fremantle, Western Australia, during the 11th edition of the ocean race later this year.

Organizers said Thursday the 2017-18 edition of the 40,000-nautical mile race will arrive in Fremantle between Nov. 21 and 25 after the Southern Ocean leg from Cape Town, South Africa.

Its international crew and fleet of 12 70-foot ocean racing vessels will berth at the Fremantle Sailing Club. The fleet has increased this race from eight 60-foot vessels to the 70-foot yachts.

The race will start in Liverpool, England on Aug. 20 with the global route to include stopovers in South America (at a port to be determined), Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, Sanya and Qingdao in China, Seattle, Panama, New York, and Londonderry, Northern Ireland.