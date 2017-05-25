England to play 3 tour matches ahead of first Ashes test

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England will play tour games in Perth, Adelaide and Townsville before facing Australia in the first Ashes test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Nov. 23.

Cricket Australia said Wednesday that England and its captain Joe Root will start its schedule against a Western Australia XI in a two-day match at the WACA on Nov. 4-5. Earlier this month, the venue for the third test against Autralia was moved to the WACA when it was determined a new stadium in Perth would not be finished in time.

Following the two-day match in Perth, England will travel to the Adelaide Oval for a four-day, day-night tour match against a Cricket Australia XI from Nov. 8-11. That will give them a chance to get accustomed to the pink ball which will be in use for the first day-night Ashes test at the same venue beginning Dec. 2.

England will then have a chance to acclimatize to the Queensland heat with a final four-day tour game, again taking on a CA XI, but this time with the red ball, at Townsville's Tony Ireland Stadium in tropical North Queensland state from Nov.15-18.

At the conclusion of the second test in Adelaide, England will again head west for another two-day match against a Cricket Australia XI from Dec. 9-10, ahead of the WACA test which begins on Dec. 14. The fourth test begins in Melbourne on Dec. 26 and the fifth in Sydney on Jan. 4.

England's one-day international team will have one 50-over tour match to prepare for their five-game ODI series against Australia in January, to be played at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue in Sydney on Jan. 11. The first ODI will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Jan. 14.

___

England's tour matches in Australia:

Nov. 4-5: vs. Western Australia XI, WACA Ground

Nov. 8-11: vs. Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide Oval (day-night)

Nov. 15-18: vs. CA XI, Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville

Dec. 9-10: vs. CA XI, Perth (venue TBC)

Jan. 11: vs. CA XI, Sydney (venue TBC)

___

Test schedule:

First: Gabba, Brisbane, Nov. 23-27.

Second: Adelaide Oval, Dec. 2-6 (day-night).

Third: WACA Ground, Perth, Dec. 14-18.

Fourth: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Dec. 26-30.

Fifth: Sydney Cricket Ground, Jan. 4-8.