For 'The Beguiled,' Coppola turns again to Dunst and Fanning

CANNES, France (AP) — Sofia Coppola has rocked the Cannes Film Festival with the premiere of her latest film, "The Beguiled," which offers a female spin on a famed 1970s film with the opposite perspective.

"The Beguiled" is Coppola's remake of Don Siegel's 1971 Civil War film starring Clint Eastwood as an injured Union soldier who takes shelter in an all-girls boarding school in the South. Coppola's version earned immediate praise online after its premiere Wednesday.

The Siegel version, well regarded by some, is largely about the sexual power of Eastwood, who draws the interest of the school's inhabitants, young and old — all of them variations of female stereotypes.

Coppola wanted to flip the perspective, and to do it, she sought out two of her regular stars, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning.