For 'The Beguiled,' Coppola turns again to Dunst and Fanning

Actresses Addison Riecke, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, director Sofia Coppola, actors Colin Farrell, Angourie Rice and Nicole Kidman po
From left, actresses Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning pose for photographers during the photo call for the film The Beguil
Actresses Kirsten Dunst, left, and Elle Fanning pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70
Actress Nicole Kidman, from left, director Sofia Coppola and actress Kirsten Dunst pose for photographers during the photo call for the
Actress Kirsten Dunst poses for photographers during the photo call for the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival,
Actress Kirsten Dunst, centre, wipes away a tear as she poses with Elle Fanning, left, and director Sofia Coppola for photographers upo
CANNES, France (AP) — Sofia Coppola has rocked the Cannes Film Festival with the premiere of her latest film, "The Beguiled," which offers a female spin on a famed 1970s film with the opposite perspective.
"The Beguiled" is Coppola's remake of Don Siegel's 1971 Civil War film starring Clint Eastwood as an injured Union soldier who takes shelter in an all-girls boarding school in the South. Coppola's version earned immediate praise online after its premiere Wednesday.
The Siegel version, well regarded by some, is largely about the sexual power of Eastwood, who draws the interest of the school's inhabitants, young and old — all of them variations of female stereotypes.
Coppola wanted to flip the perspective, and to do it, she sought out two of her regular stars, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning.