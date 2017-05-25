Greek authorities investigate cargo ship with explosives

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they are investigating a load of explosives that was allegedly being transported by a Maltese-flagged cargo ship from Turkey to Sudan.

The coast guard said it stopped the Mekong Spirit, which had set sail from a Turkish port with a crew of 17, on Wednesday morning and led it to the eastern Aegean island of Kos.

The coast guard says customs officials were to investigate the cargo to determine whether the shipment contravened a European Union and United Nations arms embargo on Sudan, or whether the explosives were meant for other use.

No arrests were made pending determination of whether the cargo was illegal.