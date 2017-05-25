  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/05/25 03:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 130.40 130.70 128.00 128.55 Down 1.70
Sep 132.90 133.05 130.35 130.95 Down 1.70
Dec 136.40 136.55 133.95 134.50 Down 1.65
Mar 139.75 140.00 137.40 137.95 Down 1.60
May 142.20 142.25 139.70 140.20 Down 1.60
Jul 143.10 143.60 142.00 142.40 Down 1.55
Sep 145.15 145.50 144.00 144.40 Down 1.50
Dec 147.60 147.85 146.40 146.85 Down 1.40
Mar 148.85 149.20 148.75 149.20 Down 1.45
May 149.85 150.25 149.75 150.25 Down 1.50
Jul 150.85 151.30 150.75 151.30 Down 1.50
Sep 151.65 152.05 151.25 152.05 Down 1.65
Dec 152.55 153.00 152.10 153.00 Down 1.65
Mar 154.60 Down 1.65