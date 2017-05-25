New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|130.40
|130.70
|128.00
|128.55
|Down 1.70
|Sep
|132.90
|133.05
|130.35
|130.95
|Down 1.70
|Dec
|136.40
|136.55
|133.95
|134.50
|Down 1.65
|Mar
|139.75
|140.00
|137.40
|137.95
|Down 1.60
|May
|142.20
|142.25
|139.70
|140.20
|Down 1.60
|Jul
|143.10
|143.60
|142.00
|142.40
|Down 1.55
|Sep
|145.15
|145.50
|144.00
|144.40
|Down 1.50
|Dec
|147.60
|147.85
|146.40
|146.85
|Down 1.40
|Mar
|148.85
|149.20
|148.75
|149.20
|Down 1.45
|May
|149.85
|150.25
|149.75
|150.25
|Down 1.50
|Jul
|150.85
|151.30
|150.75
|151.30
|Down 1.50
|Sep
|151.65
|152.05
|151.25
|152.05
|Down 1.65
|Dec
|152.55
|153.00
|152.10
|153.00
|Down 1.65
|Mar
|154.60
|Down 1.65