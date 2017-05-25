New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jun
|15.90
|15.95
|15.37
|15.67
|Down .20
|Sep
|16.16
|16.20
|15.66
|15.94
|Down .19
|Feb
|16.71
|16.74
|16.27
|16.52
|Down .17
|Apr
|16.56
|16.59
|16.18
|16.40
|Down .16
|Jun
|16.48
|16.48
|16.13
|16.33
|Down .13
|Sep
|16.53
|16.53
|16.24
|16.42
|Down .10
|Feb
|16.73
|16.73
|16.51
|16.68
|Down .08
|Apr
|16.48
|16.58
|16.43
|16.58
|Down .07
|Jun
|16.30
|16.45
|16.30
|16.45
|Down .06
|Sep
|16.32
|16.44
|16.32
|16.44
|Down .06
|Feb
|16.43
|16.55
|16.43
|16.55
|Down .06