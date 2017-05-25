After breaking even, NY City Opera stays with reduced season

NEW YORK (AP) — After breaking even in its first full season since emerging from bankruptcy, New York City Opera says it will stick with a reduced schedule of four main-stage productions in 2017-2018 and doesn't envision getting much larger.

General director Michael Capasso, citing competition from events throughout the area and technology that makes performances around the world available on the internet, says City Opera has to live with a new reality.

He says the company "sadly but realistically" is never going to be 120 performances of a dozen titles. Says Capasso: "Those days I think are really over. I think they may be over for the industry, but they're certainly over for City Opera."