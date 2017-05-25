Top Venezuela prosecutor says protesters killed by police

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's chief prosecutor has further distanced herself from the socialist administration, deepening the widest rift in a government that has otherwise presented a united front against six weeks of protests.

Public Prosecutor Luisa Ortega said Wednesday that a 20 year-old protester had been killed by a tear gas canister fired by state security forces. Others in the administration have gone to great lengths to deny that version of events. They said the protester had been killed either by fellow demonstrators or criminals trying to make the government look bad.

Ortega also said 55 people have been killed in the unrest, about half by riot police and soldiers, and about 1,000 injured.

State-run television usually carries the speeches of government officials, but did not broadcast hers.